Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk puts Shea Theodore in spin cycle for goal

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk continued his red-hot play with a spectacular goal Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

DeBrusk used a quick spin move to net the Bruins' first goal of the night in the opening period.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara swung the puck behind the net to forward Karson Kuhlman, who moved it to David Krejci along the right boards.

Krejci threw a swift pass to DeBrusk in the slot. DeBrusk grabbed the puck while quickly spinning around Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and fired a shot into the net that beat goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

DeBrusk's score against the Golden Knights pushed his streak to five consecutive games with a goal. It was his 19th score of the season.

DeBrusk has 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 52 games in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout. Boston (36-17-8) is in second place in the Eastern Conference with 80 points.

The Bruins travel to St. Louis for a contest against the Blues on Saturday afternoon.