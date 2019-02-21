Vegas Golden Knights forward Nate Schmidt scored a 1-on-5 goal against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt sliced through the Boston Bruins' defense during the teams' matchup Wednesday night.

The Golden Knights trailed the Bruins 2-1 in the beginning of the third period when winger Reilly Smith tossed the puck to Schmidt at center ice.

Schmidt received the pass and dangled around Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy while avoiding four other Bruins players. He fired a shot in the top right of the net, beating goalie Jaroslav Halak to tie the game 2-2 in the final period.

The Bruins went on to defeat the Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout.

Schmidt's goal was his seventh of the season. He has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 42 contests this season.

Vegas (32-25-5) is in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 69 points. The Golden Knights are even in points with the St. Louis Blues, who sit in fifth.

Vegas hosts the Winnipeg Jets (36-20-4) on Friday night.