Tyronn Lue (R) coached LeBron James (L) for three seasons while James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to target Tyronn Lue as their next head coach.

League sources told ESPN that the "expectation" is that the franchise will move toward Lue for the job, but there hasn't been an offer made to him yet. Sources also told the Los Angeles Times that the Lakers are expected to reach out to Lue "in an effort to hire him" for the job.

The Lakers parted ways with former coach Luke Walton on April 12. Walton has since taken the job as the Sacramento Kings' coach.

Lue -- who 42 years old on Friday -- coached Lakers star LeBron James for three seasons while the four-time NBA MVP was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That tenure included an NBA championship in 2016 and three Eastern Conference titles.

Lue owns a 128-83 record as a head coach. He has a 41-20 record in the playoffs.

The Lakers posted a 37-45 record this season and haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-2013 season.