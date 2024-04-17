Olympics: Leonard joins James, Curry, Durant, Embiid on Team USA basketball roster

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is among the star players on the Team USA basketball roster for Paris 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will fill the 12th and final spot on the Team USA men's basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Team USA announced Wednesday. The full roster was revealed on NBC's Today by basketball legend Grant Hill, the managing director of the men's national team. Advertisement

"It's very exciting," Hill said. "We've got a great team, experienced guys, seven former Olympic gold medalists. We'll give ourselves a chance to win with the talent we have. It'll be exciting. It'll be tough. It won't be easy. We have great respect for all the other teams.

"But certainly, this is going to be an iconic roster."

What if our greatest basketball players were stacked on one team? No more what-ifs. #USABMNT x #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/QDZE4Cxvht— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 17, 2024

Several players previously announced that they would participate in Paris 2024. The star-filled roster features LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum, in addition to Leonard.

Team USA and NBC also released a video to reveal the team, with the rapper Common featured in the footage.

James, a 20-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA Finals champion, will make his fourth Olympic appearance. He earned two gold medals and a bronze in his last three appearances. Curry, a 10-time All-Star, two-time MVP and four-time champion, will make his Olympic debut.

Durant and Embiid join James and Curry as the four former NBA MVPs on the Team USA roster. Durant won gold medals in his last three appearances for Team USA at the Olympics, including at Tokyo 2020.

Embiid, Leonard, Edwards and Haliburton join Curry as the first-time Olympians. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will lead the Americans at the 2024 Summer Games.

Competition for the 2024 Summer Games will be held July 25 to Aug. 11 in Paris. The Team USA men will face Serbia in the group stage at 11:15 a.m. EDT July 28 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

The Team USA women will start play against Japan at 3 p.m. July 29 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx will coach that team. Brittney Griner, Aliyah Boston and Diana Taurasi are among the players on the Team USA training camp roster.