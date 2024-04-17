Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 17, 2024 / 1:10 PM

Olympics: Leonard joins James, Curry, Durant, Embiid on Team USA basketball roster

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is among the star players on the Team USA basketball roster for Paris 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is among the star players on the Team USA basketball roster for Paris 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will fill the 12th and final spot on the Team USA men's basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Team USA announced Wednesday.

The full roster was revealed on NBC's Today by basketball legend Grant Hill, the managing director of the men's national team.

Advertisement

"It's very exciting," Hill said. "We've got a great team, experienced guys, seven former Olympic gold medalists. We'll give ourselves a chance to win with the talent we have. It'll be exciting. It'll be tough. It won't be easy. We have great respect for all the other teams.

"But certainly, this is going to be an iconic roster."

Several players previously announced that they would participate in Paris 2024. The star-filled roster features LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum, in addition to Leonard.

Advertisement

Team USA and NBC also released a video to reveal the team, with the rapper Common featured in the footage.

James, a 20-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA Finals champion, will make his fourth Olympic appearance. He earned two gold medals and a bronze in his last three appearances. Curry, a 10-time All-Star, two-time MVP and four-time champion, will make his Olympic debut.

Durant and Embiid join James and Curry as the four former NBA MVPs on the Team USA roster. Durant won gold medals in his last three appearances for Team USA at the Olympics, including at Tokyo 2020.

Embiid, Leonard, Edwards and Haliburton join Curry as the first-time Olympians. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will lead the Americans at the 2024 Summer Games.

Competition for the 2024 Summer Games will be held July 25 to Aug. 11 in Paris. The Team USA men will face Serbia in the group stage at 11:15 a.m. EDT July 28 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

The Team USA women will start play against Japan at 3 p.m. July 29 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx will coach that team. Brittney Griner, Aliyah Boston and Diana Taurasi are among the players on the Team USA training camp roster.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin retires from NBA
NBA // 23 hours ago
Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin retires from NBA
April 16 (UPI) -- Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who was picked No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, will retire after 14 years, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
NBA // 1 day ago
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
April 16 (UPI) -- Fresh off becoming the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, college basketball icon Caitlin Clark says she plans to "bring it every single night" she plays, while being a facilitator for Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
NBA // 2 days ago
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
April 15 (UPI) -- ESPN green-lit a "30 for 30" documentary about the life of late broadcaster Stuart Scott, the company announced Monday.
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
NBA // 2 days ago
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
April 15 (UPI) -- Serbian big man Boban Marjanovic gifted opposing fans a poultry-inspired prize during the Houston Rockets' season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, purposely missing free throws to trigger a Chick-fil-A giveaway.
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans to start the 2024 NBA play-in tournament, which will help finalize the league's 16-team playoff schedule.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 4 days ago
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
April 12 (UPI) -- Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain, who led the Duke Blue Devils in scoring last season, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, they announced Friday on social media.
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
NBA // 5 days ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
April 12 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler threw on a cowboy hat and went horseback, taking on challengers in Miami for a game of H.O.R.S.E., while riding one, as part of a unique advertising campaign for an enhanced water beverage.
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
NBA // 6 days ago
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic accessed his array of acrobatic jump shots while Kyrie Irving was a dribbling and finishing fiend, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-92 rout of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
NBA // 1 week ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
April 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a non-contact calf injury during a win over the Boston Celtics, but his Achilles tendon is expected to be intact.
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
NBA // 1 week ago
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Two perennial Eastern Conference contenders used relentless scoring runs to frantically wrestle momentum, but the Philadelphia 76ers defense dominated late, freezing Miami Heat shooters for a close win Thursday in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
NCAA hands Michigan probation, recruiting penalties for football violations
NCAA hands Michigan probation, recruiting penalties for football violations
Dolphins to pick up options on Waddle, Phillips; talks with Tua continue
Dolphins to pick up options on Waddle, Phillips; talks with Tua continue
Carl Erskine, one of Brooklyn Dodgers' famous 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
Carl Erskine, one of Brooklyn Dodgers' famous 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement