Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 18, 2024 / 7:22 AM

Heat star Jimmy Butler injures knee, status in doubt vs. Bulls

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday on his injured right knee. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday on his injured right knee. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sustained a right knee injury in an NBA play-in tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, putting his playing status in serious doubt for Friday's elimination game against the Chicago Bulls.

Butler told reporters after the 105-104 setback Wednesday in Philadelphia that he will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determined the extent of the issue. Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Butler is feared to have sustained an MCL injury.

Advertisement

"I fell, he landed and my knee just didn't do well, I guess," Butler told reporters. "I don't know. It's not a good feeling, I can tell you that."

Butler sustained the injury with just 1.5 seconds left in the first quarter of the loss. Butler attempted a bank shot and was landed on by 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. after planting his right leg. He then grabbed his right knee, grimaced and rolled on the floor, showing obvious signs of pain.

Butler stayed in the game and made the first of two free throw attempts. He also played for the remainder of the night, scoring 19 points over 39:39.

Advertisement

"I hope that I'm fine," Butler said. "I hope I wake up [Thursday] and I can still stick and move. Right now, I can't say that's the case."

Butler said he "wasn't able to do anything on either side of the ball." He also said he thought he hurt the Heat, more than helping them, because of his injury.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the knee "really stiffened up on" Butler in the second half.

"He was able to still move a little bit in the second quarter, but as the second half went on, it started to limit him a little bit more, just the movement," Spoelstra said. "But we'll see. We have no idea right now. We will see when we get back to Miami."

Star center Joel Embiid totaled 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to lead the 76ers to the win, helping them secure the No, 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in the other NBA play-in tournament game.

Advertisement

They will face the Heat at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami to determine the No. 8 seed and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

"We'll do this the hard way," Spoelstra said of the Heat's playoff path. "That has to be the path right now. We are going to rest up. Treat up. Rally around each other and get ready for Friday."

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBA play-in tournament: Coby White scores 42, leads Bulls past Hawks
NBA // 43 minutes ago
NBA play-in tournament: Coby White scores 42, leads Bulls past Hawks
April 18 (UPI) -- Coby White scored a career-high 42 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Atlanta Hawks in the final first-round game of the NBA play-in tournament. The Bulls now need just one more win to clinch a playoff spot.
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
NBA // 17 hours ago
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
April 17 (UPI) -- The NBA Wednesday banned Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for violating league gambling rules.
Olympics: Leonard joins James, Curry, Durant, Embiid on Team USA basketball roster
NBA // 18 hours ago
Olympics: Leonard joins James, Curry, Durant, Embiid on Team USA basketball roster
April 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will fill the 12th and final spot on the Team USA men's basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Team USA announced Wednesday.
Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin retires from NBA
NBA // 1 day ago
Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin retires from NBA
April 16 (UPI) -- Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who was picked No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, will retire after 14 years, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
NBA // 2 days ago
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
April 16 (UPI) -- Fresh off becoming the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, college basketball icon Caitlin Clark says she plans to "bring it every single night" she plays, while being a facilitator for Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
NBA // 2 days ago
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
April 15 (UPI) -- ESPN green-lit a "30 for 30" documentary about the life of late broadcaster Stuart Scott, the company announced Monday.
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
NBA // 2 days ago
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
April 15 (UPI) -- Serbian big man Boban Marjanovic gifted opposing fans a poultry-inspired prize during the Houston Rockets' season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, purposely missing free throws to trigger a Chick-fil-A giveaway.
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
NBA // 3 days ago
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans to start the 2024 NBA play-in tournament, which will help finalize the league's 16-team playoff schedule.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 5 days ago
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
April 12 (UPI) -- Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain, who led the Duke Blue Devils in scoring last season, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, they announced Friday on social media.
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
NBA // 5 days ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
April 12 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler threw on a cowboy hat and went horseback, taking on challengers in Miami for a game of H.O.R.S.E., while riding one, as part of a unique advertising campaign for an enhanced water beverage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
NFL's Cleveland Browns bring back white facemasks, introduce new logo
NFL's Cleveland Browns bring back white facemasks, introduce new logo
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement