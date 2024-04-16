Trending
NBA
April 16, 2024 / 7:35 AM

Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston

By Alex Butler
Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (R) joined the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday in Brooklyn. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (R) joined the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday in Brooklyn. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Fresh off becoming the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, college basketball icon Caitlin Clark says she plans to "bring it every single night" she plays, while being a facilitator for Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

Clark led the list of selections read off by WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert at the event Monday in Brooklyn. The two-time National Player of the Year, four time All-American and college basketball's all-time leading scorer will now look to help the Fever, who finished last in the Eastern Conference with a 13-27 record.

"I think the biggest thing is the WNBA is so competitive right now," Clark told reporters. "Every single time you step on the floor, it's going to be a rivalry. I think so many teams are loaded with so much talent. This is the most competitive league in the entire world, [with] less than 144 spots, so you'd better bring it every single night.

"I think that's exactly what I'm going to do. But I think that's exactly how I lived my college career, too. Every single game, no matter what the opponent was, I prepared the exact same way. I brought the same fire. I brought the same energy. I think that's the biggest thing going into my WNBA career."

Clark will team up with Boston, the top pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Fever forward earned National Player of the Year honors in college, and a national title, the year before Clark started her streak. Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes beat Boston's South Carolina Gamecocks in last year's Final Four. Clark and Boston were previously teammates on the Team USA Under-19 squad.

Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 40 appearances in 2023 for the Fever, earning Rookie of the Year and All-Star honors.

"There's so much you can say about her; Rookie of the Year [and], in my eyes, one of the best players in the league," Clark said of Boston. "Like I said, as a point guard, my biggest job is I'm just feeding Aliyah the ball every single day.

"That's what I'm going to do. I'm going to be in there and be like, 'go make a layup.' She's going to make my life easy."

Clark's rookie contract is worth $338,056, according to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement (CBA). In fact, the first four daft picks will make $76,535 apiece in base salary during their rookie campaigns. That salary will escalate to $78,066 in 2025 and $85,873 in 2026. Their rookie pacts include $97,582 options in 2027.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will cash in for about $10.1 million in first-year salary, according to that CBA.

Clark's annual valuation from NIL -- or name, image and likeness -- deals while at Iowa was more than $3 million, according to On3.com. She said she plans to lean on people around her to guide her through new opportunities, but wants her sole focus to remain on basketball.

"I don't have to do school anymore," Clark said. "That's pretty exciting. I do have to get my degree. I graduate on May 14. Other than that, my 110% focus is on basketball, and when I do that really well and carry myself really well, everything just kind of takes care of itself."

Clark will wear her signature No. 22 for the Fever. Many Fever jerseys and other Clark-related gear quickly sold out Monday night on Fanatics.com.

The Fever will face the Dallas Wings in a preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT May 3 in Arlington, Texas. They will start the regular season against the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. May 14 in Uncasville, Conn. That game will air on ESPN2.

The Los Angeles Sparks took Stanford forward Cameron Brink and Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson with the respective Nos. 2 and 4 picks. The Chicago Sky selected South Carolina center Kamila Cardoso at No. 3 overall and LSU forward Angel Reese at No. 7.

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon went to the Dallas Wings at No. 5. The Wings also snagged French guard Carla Leite at No. 9. UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards joined the Washington Mystics as the No. 6 pick.

The Minnesota Lynx selected Utah forward Alissa Pili at No. 8. French guard Leila Lacan joined the Connecticut Sun at No. 10. The New York Liberty picked Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis at No. 11. Australian forward Nyadiew Puoch was the final pick of the first round. She went No. 12 to the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever picked up Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor and Florida guard Leilani Correa in the second and third rounds of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Guard Kate Martin, who played with Clark at Iowa, went to the Las Vegas Aces as the No. 6 pick in the second round.

