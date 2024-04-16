Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 16, 2024 / 2:23 PM

Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin retires from NBA

By Alex Butler
Blake Griffin finished his career as the second-leading scorer in Los Angeles Clippers history. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Blake Griffin finished his career as the second-leading scorer in Los Angeles Clippers history. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who was picked No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, will retire after 14 years, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Griffin, 35, spent nine years with the Los Angeles Clippers. His career got off to a tepid start, as he missed his first season because of a knee injury. He went on to win 2010-11 Rookie of the Year honors and scored the second-most points in Clippers history, trailing only Randy Smith (12,735).

Advertisement

"I'm thankful for every single moment -- not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates and coaches," Griffin wrote on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Griffin's Clippers tenure ended with a 2018 trade to the Detroit Pistons. He went to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets roster in 2021.

Related

The five-time All-NBA selection spent last season with the Boston Celtics. He averaged a career-low 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during the 2022-23 campaign. He went unsigned this season.

Advertisement

Griffin averaged 19 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his 765 career appearances.

The Clippers won at least 50 games in five-consecutive seasons with Griffin as a key player on their roster from 2012-13 through 2016-17, but never advanced to the Western Conference finals.

"I'm equally thankful for the not-so good moments: the losses, the injuries, the way too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn't be a sports retirement letter without acknowledging the 'haters.' All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can't help but just feel thankful."

Griffin made more than $260 million in on-court salary during his NBA career.

Latest Headlines

Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
NBA // 6 hours ago
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
April 16 (UPI) -- Fresh off becoming the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, college basketball icon Caitlin Clark says she plans to "bring it every single night" she plays, while being a facilitator for Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
NBA // 1 day ago
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
April 15 (UPI) -- ESPN green-lit a "30 for 30" documentary about the life of late broadcaster Stuart Scott, the company announced Monday.
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
NBA // 1 day ago
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
April 15 (UPI) -- Serbian big man Boban Marjanovic gifted opposing fans a poultry-inspired prize during the Houston Rockets' season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, purposely missing free throws to trigger a Chick-fil-A giveaway.
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans to start the 2024 NBA play-in tournament, which will help finalize the league's 16-team playoff schedule.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 3 days ago
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
April 12 (UPI) -- Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain, who led the Duke Blue Devils in scoring last season, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, they announced Friday on social media.
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
NBA // 4 days ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
April 12 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler threw on a cowboy hat and went horseback, taking on challengers in Miami for a game of H.O.R.S.E., while riding one, as part of a unique advertising campaign for an enhanced water beverage.
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
NBA // 5 days ago
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic accessed his array of acrobatic jump shots while Kyrie Irving was a dribbling and finishing fiend, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-92 rout of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
NBA // 6 days ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
April 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a non-contact calf injury during a win over the Boston Celtics, but his Achilles tendon is expected to be intact.
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
NBA // 1 week ago
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Two perennial Eastern Conference contenders used relentless scoring runs to frantically wrestle momentum, but the Philadelphia 76ers defense dominated late, freezing Miami Heat shooters for a close win Thursday in Miami.
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
NBA // 1 week ago
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
April 4 (UPI) -- Malachi Flynn nearly doubled his career-high, scoring a franchise-record 50 points off the Detroit Pistons bench in a 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
Yankees bid farewell to John Sterling, 'goliath of sports broadcasting'
Yankees bid farewell to John Sterling, 'goliath of sports broadcasting'
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement