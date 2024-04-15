Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 15, 2024 / 12:46 PM

Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken

By Alex Butler

April 15 (UPI) -- Serbian big man Boban Marjanovic gifted opposing fans a poultry-inspired prize during the Houston Rockets' season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, purposely missing free throws to trigger a Chick-fil-A giveaway.

The peculiar sequence occurred with 4:44 remaining in the Rockets' 116-105 loss Sunday in Los Angeles. While the missed free throws likely proved costly in the game's result, the Rockets were eliminated from playoff contention before tip-off. They finished the season 41-41.

Advertisement

Marjanovic was fouled to trigger his trip to the free throw line. Clippers fans roared as he stepped into the area and eyed the rim, remembering the team's promotion that which results in a free chicken sandwich if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter.

Marjanovic, a 76% career free throw shooter, missed the first of his two attempts. He then realized that the crowd wanted him to miss the second so they could win the free sandwich. He pointed to himself and then back to the crowd, saying "I got you."

Advertisement

The 7-foot-4 center then hit the front of the rim with his next attempt, resulting in a roar from the crowd. He then pointed back to the fans.

Marjanovic totaled 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss. He averaged just 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14 appearances this season. He previously played for the Clippers his nine-year NBA tenure.

The Clippers (51-31) earned the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. They will host the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks (50-32) in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series Sunday in Los Angeles.

Read More

Latest Headlines

ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
NBA // 58 minutes ago
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
April 15 (UPI) -- ESPN green-lit a "30 for 30" documentary about the life of late broadcaster Stuart Scott, the company announced Monday.
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
NBA // 6 hours ago
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans to start the 2024 NBA play-in tournament, which will help finalize the league's 16-team playoff schedule.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 days ago
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
April 12 (UPI) -- Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain, who led the Duke Blue Devils in scoring last season, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, they announced Friday on social media.
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
NBA // 3 days ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
April 12 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler threw on a cowboy hat and went horseback, taking on challengers in Miami for a game of H.O.R.S.E., while riding one, as part of a unique advertising campaign for an enhanced water beverage.
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
NBA // 4 days ago
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic accessed his array of acrobatic jump shots while Kyrie Irving was a dribbling and finishing fiend, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-92 rout of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
NBA // 5 days ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
April 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a non-contact calf injury during a win over the Boston Celtics, but his Achilles tendon is expected to be intact.
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
NBA // 1 week ago
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Two perennial Eastern Conference contenders used relentless scoring runs to frantically wrestle momentum, but the Philadelphia 76ers defense dominated late, freezing Miami Heat shooters for a close win Thursday in Miami.
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
NBA // 1 week ago
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
April 4 (UPI) -- Malachi Flynn nearly doubled his career-high, scoring a franchise-record 50 points off the Detroit Pistons bench in a 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
NBA // 1 week ago
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
April 3 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid returned from a two-month injury hiatus and scored 24 points to spark a Philadelphia 76ers comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He told reporters that he battled depression during his absence.
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
NBA // 1 week ago
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
April 2 (UPI) -- During a podcast appearance this week, veteran guard Rajon Rondo announced an end to his NBA tenure, which lasted 16 years and featured four All-Star selections and two championships.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
Kentucky Derby field starts final shakedown for 150th running May 4
Kentucky Derby field starts final shakedown for 150th running May 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement