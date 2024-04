Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is averaging 21 points per game this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler threw on a cowboy hat and went horseback, taking on challengers in Miami for a game of H.O.R.S.E., while riding one, as part of a unique advertising campaign for an enhanced water beverage. Butler posted the commercial for Essentia Hydroboost on Thursday on his social media platforms. The commercial starts with Butler strolling onto a court while on the horse, which appears to be computer-animated. Advertisement

"Game of H.O.R.S.E.?" he asks the players on the court.

The players then agree to play if Butler agrees that the winner of the game gets to keep the horse. Butler takes a drink before performing several shots, including a one-handed heave and another off the backboard.

He then throws a no-look backward shot and a hook before getting even more creative. He stands on the horse for one shot before dancing with it on the court.

Butler starts to struggle with his game, but drinks another bottle of Hydroboost. He then holsters the bottle in his saddle before the horse gallops toward the rim and goes airborne. Butler finishes by raising his left arm for a one-handed, horseback dunk to end the game.

Butler, a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, is averaging 21 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season for the Heat, who are No. 8 in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat (44-36) will host the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at the Kaseya Center. They will face the Raptors again in their regular-season finale Sunday in Miami.