Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 10, 2024 / 11:14 PM

Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat

By Alex Butler
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic accessed his array of acrobatic jump shots while Kyrie Irving was a dribbling and finishing fiend, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-92 rout of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.

The NBA's highest-scoring duo -- at 59.5 points per game -- teamed up for 40 points in the first half to spark an early Mavericks lead, which they held for the final three quarters.

Advertisement

Doncic finished with a game-high 29 points, while Irving chipped in 25 at the Kaseya Center.

"He's mastered different nuances of the game and he's continuing to explore his abilities and talents and it's beautiful to be a part of," Irving said, when asked about Doncic, at his postgame news conference.

The Mavericks, who led by as many as 25 points, forced 16 turnovers and scored 24 points off fast breaks. They shot 49.4% and totaled 27 assists.

The Heat and Mavericks exchanged the lead just twice through the first seven minutes before the visitors ended the first quarter on a 16-6 run for a 33-24 advantage. They didn't lose that lead for the remainder of the night.

Advertisement

The Mavericks outscored the Heat 36-23 over the next 12 minutes. Irving and Doncic netted 21 and 19, respectively, in the first half. The Mavericks made 59.1% of their shots through the first two quarters, compared to the Heat's 39% clip. They held a 69-47 edge at the break.

The Heat punched back in the third quarter, using a 12-5 run to cut the deficit to 13. Forward Kevin Love scored 10 points in the quarter, helping the Heat outscore the Mavericks 27-19. The Mavericks carried a 88-74 edge into the fourth.

Sharpshooting guard Tyler Herro then found his shooting touch, making two 3-pointers to help the Heat cut the deficit to eight within the first four minutes of the final frame. But the Mavericks responded with a 9-2 run to stay comfortably ahead.

Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford chipped in 12 points apiece for the Mavericks. Herro scored 21 points in the loss. Love logged 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Heat (44-36), who are 6-4 over their last 10 games, remain the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will host the Toronto Raptors (25-55) at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami.

Advertisement

The Mavericks (50-30), who won 12 of their last 13, are on a five-game winning streak and remain the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

They will host the Detroit Pistons (13-66) at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Dallas.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
NBA // 15 hours ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
April 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a non-contact calf injury during a win over the Boston Celtics, but his Achilles tendon is expected to be intact.
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
NBA // 6 days ago
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Two perennial Eastern Conference contenders used relentless scoring runs to frantically wrestle momentum, but the Philadelphia 76ers defense dominated late, freezing Miami Heat shooters for a close win Thursday in Miami.
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
NBA // 6 days ago
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
April 4 (UPI) -- Malachi Flynn nearly doubled his career-high, scoring a franchise-record 50 points off the Detroit Pistons bench in a 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
NBA // 1 week ago
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
April 3 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid returned from a two-month injury hiatus and scored 24 points to spark a Philadelphia 76ers comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He told reporters that he battled depression during his absence.
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
NBA // 1 week ago
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
April 2 (UPI) -- During a podcast appearance this week, veteran guard Rajon Rondo announced an end to his NBA tenure, which lasted 16 years and featured four All-Star selections and two championships.
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
NBA // 1 week ago
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
March 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry said he was "letting out a little steam" when leading his Golden State Warriors to a win over the Orlando Magic in an emotional game that featured one of the quickest player ejections in recent history.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards completes potential dunk of season, gives defender head injury
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards completes potential dunk of season, gives defender head injury
March 19 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards completed potentially the best dunk of the NBA season and gave defender John Collins a head injury in the process of the acrobatic one-handed slam in the third quarter of a Minnesota Timberwolves victory.
Nuggets hand Heat fourth-consecutive loss in NBA Finals rematch
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Nuggets hand Heat fourth-consecutive loss in NBA Finals rematch
MIAMI, March 13 (UPI) -- Nine months had passed since the Denver Nuggets faced the Miami Heat in Miami before Wednesday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals foes, but the results of the squabble were eerily similar.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards hits head on rim on buzzer-beating block
NBA // 1 month ago
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards hits head on rim on buzzer-beating block
March 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hovered in the paint before taking flight, elevating so high that he hit his head on the rim as he completed a buzzer-beating block to seal a win over the Indiana Pacers.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns injures meniscus, out indefinitely
NBA // 1 month ago
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns injures meniscus, out indefinitely
March 7 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns injured the meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orioles to call up Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect
Orioles to call up Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested on intimidation, gun charges after Starbucks incident
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested on intimidation, gun charges after Starbucks incident
Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract
Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
Golf: Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Jon Rahm among 2024 Masters favorites
Golf: Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Jon Rahm among 2024 Masters favorites
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement