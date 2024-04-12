Trending
NBA
April 12, 2024 / 2:54 PM

Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft

By Alex Butler
Duke Blue Devils star Jared McCain averaged 14.3 points per game this season. Photo courtesy of Duke Athletics
April 12 (UPI) -- Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain, who led the Duke Blue Devils in scoring last season, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, they announced Friday on social media.

"This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it," Filipowski wrote on Instagram and X.

"Thank you, Duke Nation. Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point."

Filipowski led the Blue Devils with 16.4 points, with 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. He posted 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as a freshman.

McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 2023-24 for the 27-9 Blue Devils, who lost to North Carolina State in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

"Today, I'm filled with such gratitude and appreciation for my life and for everything that's been brought to me this year," McCain said on Instagram.

Filipowski and McCain are projected Top 20 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. The first round will be held June 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
"Duke fans I can truly say this was the best year of my life, I can't stress that enough," McCain wrote on X. "I loved everything about this school. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through everything this year.

"I know the TikToks and nail painting is different and hard to look past for some, but I really played every game like it was my last and worked everyday to try and represent that Duke jersey correctly.

"Most importantly, thank you for allowing me to be myself. I hope and pray I was able to spread some joy and positivity while watching me play. I love Duke."

The Blue Devils also thanked their two top scorers on the men's basketball social media accounts.

