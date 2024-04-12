Trending
April 12, 2024

Kentucky's finalizing deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as basketball coach

By Alex Butler

April 12 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Wildcats are finalizing a deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as their new men's basketball coach.

Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and The Athletic about the development on Thursday. Pope, 51, led the Cougars to a 23-11 record and NCAA tournament appearance in 2023-24.

Pope posted a 110-52 overall record, including two tournament runs, over the last five seasons with the Cougars. He also led Utah Valley to a 77-56 record from 2015-16 through 2018-19.

Pope also played at Kentucky, under former coach Rick Pitino. He was on Pitino's 1996 Wildcats championship team. Pope went on to become a second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 1996 NBA Draft.

He also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Previously to his time at Utah Valley, Pope worked as an assistant at Georgia, Wake Forest and BYU.

News of Pope's potential hire at Kentucky came the same day that Baylor coach Scott Drew, a rumored John Calipari replacement, announced he would return to the Bears in 2024-25. Other coaches linked to the job, including UConn's Dan Hurley and Alabama's Nate Oats, also reaffirmed their commitments to their schools in recent days.

Bryson DeChambeau shoots first-round 65 for early Masters lead
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau shoots first-round 65 for early Masters lead
April 11 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau sank eight birdies, including five on his final six holes, en route to a 7-under 65 to become the first-round leader of the 2024 Masters Tournament on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M to cover gambling debts
MLB // 17 hours ago
L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M to cover gambling debts
April 11 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with bank fraud, alleging he stole more than $16 million to pay off gambling debts.
Basketball coach Scott Drew squashes Kentucky rumors, will stay at Baylor
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Basketball coach Scott Drew squashes Kentucky rumors, will stay at Baylor
April 11 (UPI) -- Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew ended speculation that he would potentially accept the same role at Kentucky, announcing Thursday on X that he will stay with the Bears.
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract
NFL // 19 hours ago
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns restructured Nick Chubb's contract, significantly lowering the running back's base salary and hit against their salary cap.
Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off 2024 Masters
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off 2024 Masters
April 11 (UPI) -- Golf icons Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson continued the honorary starters tradition at the 88th Masters Tournament, teeing off on the first hole at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
Monterrey eliminates Lionel Messi, Inter Miami from Champions Cup soccer tourney
Soccer // 22 hours ago
Monterrey eliminates Lionel Messi, Inter Miami from Champions Cup soccer tourney
April 11 (UPI) -- Mexico's Monterrey finished a quarterfinal sweep of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with a 3-1 second-leg win the Concacaf Champions Cup matchup, eliminating the Herons from the intercontinental soccer tournament,
Golf: Expected thunderstorms delay start of 2024 Masters Tournament
Sports News // 1 day ago
Golf: Expected thunderstorms delay start of 2024 Masters Tournament
April 11 (UPI) -- Expected thunderstorms pushed back the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament by at least two-and-a-half hours, tournament officials announced Thursday morning.
Iowa Hawkeyes to retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 basketball jersey
Sports News // 1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes to retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 basketball jersey
April 11 (UPI) -- Iowa will honor college basketball legend Caitlin Clark by retiring her No. 22 jersey, commemorating one of the best collegiate athletic careers in history, Hawkeyes athletic director Beth Goetz announced.
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
NBA // 1 day ago
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic accessed his array of acrobatic jump shots while Kyrie Irving was a dribbling and finishing fiend, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-92 rout of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice after Dallas crash
NFL // 1 day ago
Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice after Dallas crash
April 10 (UPI) -- Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who faces eight charges related to a crash he was involved in last month in Dallas, authorities announced.
