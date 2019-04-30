Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) chats with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during a foul shot in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Harden has an extensive history with NBA referee Scott Foster, who will officiate Game 2 Tuesday night. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- NBA referee Scott Foster, who has an extensive history with James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets, has been assigned to officiate Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, the league announced Tuesday.

Foster, who has called games for 25 years in the league, hasn't been assigned a Rockets matchup since Harden publicly criticized him after the superstar guard fouled out Feb. 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden, who was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his comments, said that Foster has issues with the Rockets and should not call any more of the team's games.

Harden labeled Foster as "just rude and arrogant" when interacting with players around the league.

"It's lingering, and it's something that has to be looked at for sure," Harden told reporters in February. "For sure, it's personal. For sure. I don't think he should be able to even officiate our games anymore, honestly."

The NBA assigns referee crews for the first four games of every postseason series before each round begins. As each series continues past the guaranteed games, assignments are added as soon as it becomes evident there will be further games in a series. The league doesn't announce which officials are working until the morning of each contest.

Foster previously officiated two of the Rockets' losses to the Warriors in last year's Western Conference finals, including Houston's 101-92 loss in Game 7 that was the subject of a report filed by the Rockets to the league office.

According to ESPN, the audit argued that incorrect calls and no-calls cost the Rockets an estimated 18.6 points and led to the team's defeat.

Foster also called the Rockets' only loss to the Utah Jazz in last season's Western Conference semifinals.

Along with Harden, Paul has also voiced his displeasure with Foster. Paul mockingly referred to Foster as "the man" and said that's who fans "pay to see" after the ref assessed him a technical foul in January 2018 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The announcement of Foster officiating Game 2 brings the NBA's refereeing into the spotlight. There was already an increased focus on the officials in Game 1 between the Rockets and Warriors, due in large part to Houston's complaints about missed foul calls on closeouts and loose balls.

Game 2 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.