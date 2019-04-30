Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant: James Harden 'not cheating the game'

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) drives by Houston Rockets guard James Harden (L) in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Durant said Harden's play style doesn't cheat the game. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant told reporters Tuesday that Houston Rockets guard James Harden's play style isn't "cheating the game."

"I wouldn't say that he has an advantage," Durant said after the Warriors' morning shootaround before Game 2. "I think everybody, once they get into the lane, they use little tricks to try to get their shots off. I don't think he's any different.

"He may bump guys off going to the rim, but everybody does that. I wouldn't say that he's found a way to cheat the rules. I wouldn't say that. I just think that he has his style of play. It might not be what everybody likes to see, but it's been effective. And I don't think he's been cheating the game at all."

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr began his press conference Monday by flopping on a reporter, which served as a jab at how Harden attempts to draw a whistle from referees.

Durant brushed off the notion that Harden tries to gain an unfair advantage with his ability to initiate contact from a defender.

"I don't think he does that," Durant said. "I think he plays inside the game, plays within the rules of the game. [Expletive] happens. I think referees aren't going to be perfect all game, just like players aren't. So I think more so than just the talk of calls or officiating, it should be about how great all of these players are on the court. How they uniquely bring something different to the table. It's been a fun last couple of days."

The announcement of NBA ref Scott Foster officiating Tuesday night's Game 2 puts a spotlight on the league's refereeing. There was already an increased focus on the officials in Game 1 between the Rockets and Warriors, due in large part to Houston's complaints about missed foul calls on closeouts and loose balls.

Foster, who has been an NBA referee for 25 years, has not officiated a Rockets game since Feb. 21, when Harden fouled out against the Los Angeles Lakers. After the game, Harden said Foster shouldn't be involved in Rockets games anymore.

"I think both teams are going to try and play their best tonight," Durant said. "I think the officials are going to try to ref the best game that they can ref. That's all we can ask for going forward. I think that's what will dominate this series: just how great both these teams are."

Game 2 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.