Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell cited for marijuana possession at airport

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) was cited for marijuana possession at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night. Russell received a summons to appear in court. File Photo by Nicole Sweet/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey told USA Today Sports and ESPN.

Police questioned Russell, who was flying from New York to Louisville International Airport, after a routine search by TSA officials flagged a can of Arizona Iced Tea in his luggage. After further inspection, the can had a hidden compartment where marijuana was discovered.

The 23-year-old guard continued on his flight, but received a summons to appear in court for marijuana possession of less than 50 grams, according to the spokesperson. The citation Russell received is a violation under New York law and is punishable by a fine of $100 or less.

Russell would be forced to enter the NBA's marijuana program if he is convicted of possession. The league wouldn't suspend the guard until the third violation.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Russell in the first round (No. 2 overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft. He was later traded to the Nets before the 2017-18 season.

Russell, who earned his first All-Star selection this year, averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game this season, his second with the franchise. He will become a restricted free agent this off-season.

The Nets said they were aware of the incident and gathering more information.