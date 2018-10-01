Phil Mickelson warms up before the start of the final day of competition of the Ryder Cup on Sunday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt near Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Golfer Phil Mickelson, 48, showed off some impressive flexibility at the Ryder Cup by kicking a water bottle off of a man's head.

Mickelson and Team USA fell to the Europeans in the tournament on Sunday at Le Golf National near Paris. After the tournament, golfer Bubba Watson posted a video of Mickelson's antics.

"Phil Mickelson is a legend," Watson wrote for the caption on the video on his social media accounts.

Mickelson -- who was wearing American flag pants -- stood just feet away from fellow golfer Zach Johnson during the stunt. He eyed Johnson -- who was also wearing the patriotic pants -- before stepping up and lifting his left leg. He cleared Johnson's head with the swipe, knocking off the water bottle with the outside of his left foot.

The crowd gathered nearby cheered and clapped following Mickelson's accomplishment.

This isn't the first time Mickelson has shown his high-kick. He also performed the kick -- and plenty of awkward dance moves -- this summer in a YouTube video for Mizzen and Main.

"Lefty" has one win on the season, which came on March 4 at the Wold Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.