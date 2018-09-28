Ryder Cup 2018: Europe sweeps USA in foursomes

Fans cheer before the opening shot on the first tee at the start of the Ryder Cup on Friday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt near Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Europe swept the USA in foursomes for the first time in history at the 2018 Ryder Cup on Friday at Le Golf National near Paris.

Team USA began the day strong, winning 3-to-1 over the Europeans in Friday morning four ball play. But the Europeans came storming back, winning 4-0 in foursomes. Europe held a 5-3 edge when the first day was settled.

"I guess it was two tales," USA captain Jim Furyk told reporters. "Up 3-1, Europe flipped it quickly and got some unbelievable momentum in the afternoon for 4-0. Two totally different sides in the morning and the afternoon."

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose beat Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler 3-and-2 in the first match. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy beat Team USA's Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4-and-2 in Match 2. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren defeated Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau 5-and-4 in Match 3. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood won Match 4 5-and-4 over Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

"They wanted to go out and prove something this afternoon, so that was nice to see," Team Europe coach Thomas Bjorn said. "It says a lot about the group."

Garcia and McIlroy tee off against Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka in four ball play at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday. Johnson and Fowler battle Paul Casey and Tyler Hatton at 8:25 a.m. in Match 2 on Saturday morning. Molinari and Fleetwood face Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed at 8:40 a.m. in four ball play. Poulter and Jon Rahm face Thomas and Spieth at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday morning.

"We do have to shore things up," Furyk said. "I'm guessing we will probably switch things up in the afternoon tomorrow. We have already been thinking about that. Does it pose a problem? I think our guys will respond. I really do. I have a lot of confidence in this team. Obviously it's going to leave a sour taste in their mouth tonight and we are going to have to sleep on that. We will come back tomorrow and I bet we will be firing."

Team Europe now needs 9.5 points to win the tournament.