2018 Masters: Bubba Watson curves crazy shot around trees

April 7 (UPI) -- Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson put a harsh hook on a shot and ended up with a par on hole No. 11 Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Watson hit his drive 277 yards on the par 4, 505-yard hole, which is referred to as "White Dogwood." But the shot went into some trees just to the right of the fairway. He needed some ingenuity for his second stroke. He pulled out an iron and struck the ball, bending it around a group of tree trunks.

The shot bounced onto the green, rolling just 29 feet from the pin. Watson followed the shot with a 34-foot putt, putting it four feet past the hole. He carded a four on the hole after two-putting.

The 39-year-old made par seven times on the back nine. He birdied hole No. 13 and made bogey on No. 15. Watson finished the round with a 3-under-par 69. He is 2-under-par through two rounds and tied for eighth place with Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuize, Justin Rose and Charley Hoffman.

Masters 2018: Bubba Watson | 11th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/eoibZgCls2 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

The magic shot comes after Watson showed off some ridiculous putting skills earlier in the week at Augusta National. On Wednesday he flipped his putter face around and hit a long shot with the toe of the club. The shot flew past the hole before coming back and falling in.

Watson -- the No. 19 player in the world -- and Rose tee off at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in Group 22.