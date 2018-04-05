Bubba Watson pulls off unbelievable trick putt at Masters Par 3 Contest

April 5 (UPI) -- Bubba Watson was just feet from the hole at the Masters Par 3 Contest, but decided to use some trickery to make his putt.

He pulled off the trick putt on Wednesday. Watson walked up to his ball on hole No. 7 and decided not to take the easy way out. He turned his putter so that the club face was sideways. He then hit the ball hard with the toe of the club. The shot gassed past the hole and up a hill deep in the green.

Watson turned and shook his partner's hand right as the ball decided to come back.

The putt nearly came to a halt about 20 feet from the hole, before reversing its course and dropping in. Watson celebrated the improbable shot with a fist pump.

He finished even par in the contest, while Tommy Fleetwood won the event after shooting a 6-under-par through nine holes.

Watson is golfing in Group 28 Thursday in the first round of the 2018 Masters. He is joined in the group by Henrik Stenson and Jason Day. They tee off at 1:49 p.m.

The No. 19 player in the World Golf Rankings won the Masters in 2012 and in 2014, his two best finishes in major championships during his decorated career.