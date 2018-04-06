Oosthuizen drains breaking 30-foot putt for birdie at Masters

April 6 (UPI) -- South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen made one of the best putts at the 2018 Masters, sinking a 36-footer with a huge break.

Oosthuizen grooved in the shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the tournament Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The 35-year-old made birdies on four of his first six holes on the back nine before approaching the 170-yard Par 3, called Redbud.

He hit his first shot 173 yards, just 30 feet from the pin. He then eyed the hole, but stood with his head facing the opposite way of the pin. His shot first went straight, before taking a major left turn. Oosthuizen stepped back and watch the ball come toward the hole, before it dropped in, exciting the crowd.

"There's something special about Louis Oosthuizen on 16."@Louis57TM birdies No. 16 with this sharp-breaking 30-foot putt. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Q443WgiCUl — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

The No. 31 player in the World Golf Rankings went on to bogey No. 17 and make par on the final hole, finishing the day with a 1-under-par 71. He is tied for 16th after one round and tees off with tournament leader Jordan Spieth and Sweden's Alex Noren at 10:53 a.m. Friday in Augusta.

The craziest hole-in-one we can remember. https://t.co/cNGJhZo07M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 3, 2018

This isn't the first time Oosthuizen has found luck on hole No. 16 at Augusta. He hit a hole-in-one on the par 3 during the 2016 Masters. That shot broke and hit an opponent's ball, before going into the hole.