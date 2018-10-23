Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is nursing a "bit of a high-ankle sprain" following the team's 58-21 victory over Tennessee, coach Nick Saban said.

"They did a minor procedure to try to help the healing," Saban said, via AL.com. "I think he will be out for one week, probably this bye week and he will probably be ready to start working again next week."

Hurts, who lost the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa, was injured while rushing for a 21-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. He went back into the game after the injury before being replaced by third-string quarterback Mac Jones in the fourth quarter.

A junior, Hurts completed 2 of 3 passes for 21 yards and rushed twice for 24 yards. He also tossed an interception, which was returned for the Volunteers' third and final touchdown.

Hurts has completed 39 of 53 passes for 589 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has also rushed 28 times for 136 yards and a score.

"He'll probably be ready to start working again next week, but it will be a medical decision as to how fast he can come back," Saban told reporters. "We've had other players to have similar situations and recover fairly quickly."

Tagovailoa has been bothered by a strained right knee for the top-ranked Crimson Tide (8-0), who visit No. 4 LSU on Nov. 3.