College Football Roundup: No. 2 Ohio State rocked by Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyers looks to the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in State College , Pennsylvania on September 29, 2018. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- David Blough tossed three touchdown passes and D.J. Knox rushed for three more, and host Purdue stunned No. 2 Ohio State with a 49-20 rout Saturday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was the Boilermakers' fourth straight win and second straight over a ranked opponent, as they scored their most points ever in a game against the Buckeyes and shook up the College Football Playoff picture.

Alabama 58, Tennessee 21

Tua Tagovailoa three three touchdown passes and the visiting and top-ranked Crimson Tide struck early and often in blasting the Volunteers.

Alabama built a 28-0 lead after scoring touchdowns on each of its first possessions and outgained Tennessee 217 yards to six in the first quarter.

Clemson 41, N.C. State 16

Travis Etienne rushed for three touchdowns and the third-ranked Tigers easily knocked off the visiting Wolfpack, ranked 16th entering the game.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for a career-high 308 yards, helping Clemson top N.C.State for the seventh straight time.

LSU 19, Mississippi State 3

Cole Tracy kicked four field goals and Nick Brossette scored the game's lone touchdown on a short run, and the fifth-ranked Tigers held off the visiting Bulldogs.

Linebacker Devin White was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter, meaning he will be ineligible to play for LSU in the first half against No. 1 Alabama.

Michigan 21, Michigan State 7

Shea Patterson tossed a pair of touchdown passes and the sixth-ranked Wolverines overtook the host Spartans.

Michigan's defense was especially impressive, holding No. 24 Michigan State to a measly 94 yards in snapping its streak of 17 straight road losses to ranked teams.

Oklahoma 52, TCU 27

Kyle Murray threw four touchdown passes as the No. 9-ranked Sooners erupted to a win over the host Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma running backs Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks each compiled 100 yards on the ground.