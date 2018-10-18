Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa should be healthy enough to participate in workouts prior to the NFL Draft.

Bosa's father, John, told SiriusXM NFL Radio that his son faces a recovery period of 10 to 12 weeks after undergoing groin surgery last month.

Ohio State announced last week that Nick Bosa will withdraw from the school to rehab his injury in preparation for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bosa is expected to be in the mix to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. He is No. 2, behind Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, on the Big Board of NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang.

The younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa suffered a "core muscle injury" against TCU on Sept. 15 and underwent surgery five days later. At the time, coach Urban Meyer said he hoped "to get him back as soon as possible."

Bosa was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017, an award his older brother won twice as a defensive end for the Buckeyes. Joey was the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Nick Bosa had 14 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks, in three games this season.

According to Rang: "While perhaps slightly shorter than Joey, Nick offers a similar blend of power, technique, functional athleticism and instincts, making him arguably the safest NFL prospect in the country and a good bet to at least match Joey's No. 3 overall selection two years ago."

Nick Bosa (6-foot-4, 263 pounds) had 13.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in his first two seasons at Ohio State, despite being limited as a true freshman as he was coming off an ACL injury suffered during his senior year at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.