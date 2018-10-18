Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches the winning touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime of the National Championship Game on January 8, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Top-ranked Alabama might be without one of its top receivers when they face Tennessee on the road on Saturday.

DeVonta Smith suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of last week's victory over Missouri, and head coach Nick Saban said he is questionable for Saturday's game.

Saban said Smith has not been able to do anything in practice this week, according to Christopher Walsh of BamaCentral.

A final decision on Smith's availability probably will be made close to game time on Saturday.

Smith, a sophomore, is second on the team in receiving yards (409), receptions (21) and yards per catch (19.5). He also has three touchdown catches.

The Crimson Tide are 7-0 and face a Tennessee squad that is 3-3, but the Volunteers are coming off a 30-24 upset of Auburn on the road.

Alabama is coming off a 39-10 victory over Missouri, and the Crimson Tide have won each of their games by at least 21 points.

Alabama leads the nation in total offense and scoring offense (53.6 points per game). Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the nation in passer rating and has yet to throw an interception this season. The Tide's top receiver is Jerry Jeudy, who has 26 receptions for 705 yards and nine touchdowns.