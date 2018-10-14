Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy (17) slides in to tackle Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) in the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Saturday night's SEC game against Missouri after apparently aggravating a knee sprain in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa slid to the turf after a short run on a scramble and remained down while trainers tended to the knee. He left the field without help but went directly to the medical tent on the Alabama sideline.

The sophomore from Hawaii remained in the tent for about 10 minutes. His parents came down from the stands to check on him.

Tagovailoa had injured the knee during the previous week's game against Arkansas, but Alabama coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa did not miss any practice time during the week.

When Tagovailoa left the game, he had thrown for 265 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jalen Hurts came in to replace Tagovailoa, who is considered one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy, and completed 7 of 8 passes for 115 yards and rushed three times for 15 yards in the Crimson Tide's 39-10 victory.

Tagovailoa has started every game this year, braeking a string of 28 straight starts for Hurts.