A mild knee sprain typically does not warrant a report, but when that knee belongs to the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy it becomes news.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed this week that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a sprained knee.

He is now wearing a brace for protection, but it does not seem serious.

"He's been able to do all the work in practice, so that's not an issue," Saban said.

Tagovailoa is not expected to miss any practice time and will be available for Saturday's home game against Missouri.

Tagovailoa leads the FBS in passing efficiency (258.4; the record for a season is Baker Mayfield's 198.7 a year ago) as well as completion percentage (75.2), yards per attempt (14.8) and yards per completion (19.7).

Tagovailoa has not played a single down in the fourth quarter this season for undefeated Alabama.

In the event that Tagovailoa were to miss a game, the Crimson Tide would have an able replacement in Jalen Hurts, who was 26-2 as a starter before losing the starting job to Tagovailoa.

Alabama is 6-0 heading into its game against Missouri, which will probably be without wide receiver Emanuel Hall, who has a groin injury that kept him out of the Tigers' game against South Carolina last week.

Hall leads the team in receiving yards (430) and yards per catch (23.9).