Florida freshman DB Justin Watkins arrested for second time

Florida freshman defensive back Justin Watkins is facing four charges, including two felonies, after his second arrest in the last three months and has been suspended by the Gators.

Alachua County (Fla.) inmate records report that Watkins was booked Tuesday on third-degree felony charges of kidnapping/false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation.

Watkins also was charged with two first-degree misdemeanor battery counts.

"Justin Watkins has been suspended immediately from team activities," coach Dan Mullen said in a statement through a team spokesman.

No bail has been set.

Watkins, a four-star prospect from East Ridge High School in Clermont, Fla., was arrested in May for allegedly kicking a woman's car and breaking her cellphone during an argument.

Listed as an athlete on Florida's online roster, played wide receiver and cornerback in high school but was expected to compete for time in Florida's secondary this fall. He was the No. 28 overall player in the ESPN 300.