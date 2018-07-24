Ohio State fires WR coach Zach Smith after domestic violence allegations

July 24 (UPI) -- Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has fired Zach Smith after domestic violence allegations surfaced against the wide receivers coach.

The school announced the move Monday night. Smith was on Meyer's staff at the school since 2012.

"Obviously I had to make a change on our coaching staff yesterday," Meyer said Tuesday at Big Ten Media Day. "It was in the best interest of our team. I'll answer a couple questions about that, but obviously my focus is on our team and our players as we move forward."

A Delaware County police spokesperson told college football reporter Brett McMurphy that Smith's ex-wife filed an order of protection against him on Friday. In a court filing, Courtney Smith said her ex-husband harassed, stalked and intimidated her, according to the {link:Columbus Dispatch.

Smith was also arrested in 2009 for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, according to Alachua County, Fla., court records. That charge was later dismissed. Smith was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing on Wednesday, related to an incident in May, McMurphy reported.

Meyer said he had not addressed his staff and he would probably release the team's plans for the next wide receivers coach later in the week.

The Buckeyes coach said the dismissal wasn't only his decision, but also came from several people that he relies on.

"The big picture that was very important in this particular situation ... It is one of the hard jobs as a leader," Meyer said. "You have to make decisions that are for the best of the program and I did."

The Buckeyes battle the Oregon State Beavers at noon on Sept. 1 to start the 2018 season.