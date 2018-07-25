Georgia adds DT Travon Walker to impressive class

Defensive tackle Travon Walker committed to Georgia, adding his name to already impressive Class of 2019 recruits for the Bulldogs.

The 6-5, 263-pound Walker, rated the No. 51 prospect in the country by ESPN, chose selected Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina.

Walker, of Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, Ga., is the ninth commitment for Georgia from the top 150 of the ESPN 300, but only the fourth highest.

Defensive end Nolan Smith, ranked No. 2 overall, and wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and Jadon Haselwood rank ahead of Walker among the Bulldogs' recruits.

Walker is the first defensive lineman to sign with Georgia this year, but Devonte Wyatt, a junior college transfer, four-star recruit Jordan Davis and three-star prospect Tramel Walthour are in the Bulldogs' Class of 2018.