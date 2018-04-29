Miami Hurricanes working toward extension for Mark Richt

The Miami Hurricanes reportedly are planning to reward their head football coach.

According to the Miami Herald, the Hurricanes are "working on an extension for [Mark] Richt that would keep him at UM for years to come."

Richt signed a six-year deal that was reportedly above $4 million annually after returning to Miami following his dismissal from Georgia.

The 58-year-old Richt posted a 9-4 mark in his first season at his alma mater before upping the ante the following year, going 10-3 in 2017. The latter record marked the program's first season with double-digit victories since 2003.

Richt also guided the Hurricanes to their first ACC Championship Game appearance last season.

Richt, who posted a 145-51 mark at Georgia, began his coaching career as an assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State in 1989. He ascended to offensive coordinator before leaving for Georgia.