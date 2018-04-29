Home / Sports News / College Football

Miami Hurricanes working toward extension for Mark Richt

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 29, 2018 at 4:48 PM
The Miami Hurricanes reportedly are planning to reward their head football coach.

According to the Miami Herald, the Hurricanes are "working on an extension for [Mark] Richt that would keep him at UM for years to come."

Richt signed a six-year deal that was reportedly above $4 million annually after returning to Miami following his dismissal from Georgia.

The 58-year-old Richt posted a 9-4 mark in his first season at his alma mater before upping the ante the following year, going 10-3 in 2017. The latter record marked the program's first season with double-digit victories since 2003.

Richt also guided the Hurricanes to their first ACC Championship Game appearance last season.

Richt, who posted a 145-51 mark at Georgia, began his coaching career as an assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State in 1989. He ascended to offensive coordinator before leaving for Georgia.

