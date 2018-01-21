Miami Hurricanes cornerback gives up football due to neck injury

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Malek Young, who started 10 games as a sophomore last season, will have to end his career because of a neck/verterbrae injury suffered in the Orange Bowl.

Young tweeted on Saturday that "God has (a) better plan."

On Sunday, he said in a statement released by the school:

"After discussions with my family and the UM medical staff, we have determined that my football career should come to an end. I look forward to getting healthy, working towards my degree and continuing to support my teammates, as I know they will continue to support me."

Young made 43 tackles, including three for loss. He intercepted two passes and broke up eight passes. He was the first to wear Miami's "Turnover Chain" after picking off a pass in the season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Many of his teammates and coaches took to social media to offer their support. Miami cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph tweeted, "One of the most talented but humble players I have coached. It's not over, it's only the beginning."

Young suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 34-24 Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin.