Home / Sports News / College Football

Miami Hurricanes cornerback gives up football due to neck injury

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 21, 2018 at 4:27 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Malek Young, who started 10 games as a sophomore last season, will have to end his career because of a neck/verterbrae injury suffered in the Orange Bowl.

Young tweeted on Saturday that "God has (a) better plan."

On Sunday, he said in a statement released by the school:

"After discussions with my family and the UM medical staff, we have determined that my football career should come to an end. I look forward to getting healthy, working towards my degree and continuing to support my teammates, as I know they will continue to support me."

Young made 43 tackles, including three for loss. He intercepted two passes and broke up eight passes. He was the first to wear Miami's "Turnover Chain" after picking off a pass in the season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Many of his teammates and coaches took to social media to offer their support. Miami cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph tweeted, "One of the most talented but humble players I have coached. It's not over, it's only the beginning."

Young suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 34-24 Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: John Walker
Trending Stories
Blazers' McCollum drops Mavericks' Ferrell with crossover Blazers' McCollum drops Mavericks' Ferrell with crossover
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins absolutely posterizes 7-footer Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins absolutely posterizes 7-footer
Crisco Cops: Officials greasing light poles to stop Philadelphia Eagles fans from climbing Crisco Cops: Officials greasing light poles to stop Philadelphia Eagles fans from climbing
Bill Belichick gives all-time look when asked about Jimmy Garoppolo Bill Belichick gives all-time look when asked about Jimmy Garoppolo
New England Patriots beat Jacksonville Jaguars, advance to Super Bowl New England Patriots beat Jacksonville Jaguars, advance to Super Bowl
Photos
Loading...