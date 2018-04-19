Home / Sports News / College Football

Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to begin series in 2028

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 19, 2018 at 4:24 PM
| License Photo

Notre Dame and Alabama have agreed to a home-and-home series, a matchup that would fuel immediate interest.

Alabama confirmed that it has reached agreement with Notre Dame on two games. The Crimson Tide will travel to South Bend, Ind., for a game on Sept. 2, 2028, with the Fighting Irish heading to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 1 of the following season.

"It doesn't get more tradition-rich than Alabama and Notre Dame when it comes to college football," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "What a great opportunity this is for our program and for our fans to kick off the 2028 and 2029 seasons."

The two storied football programs have met seven times previously, the most recent being the 2012 national championship game. The Tide won that game, but trail in the series 5-2.

Whether both programs will be national championship contenders in 2028 remains to be seen.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, should he still be on the sideline, would be 76 when the first game against Notre Dame rolls around.

