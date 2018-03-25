Alabama Crimson Tide exploring games vs. Notre Dame, Texas

Notre Dame and Texas could soon be added to Alabama's football schedule.

The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News is reporting the school is negotiating home-and-home football games with the Fighting Irish and the Longhorns.

Since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007, Alabama has scheduled just one home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide played Penn State at Tuscaloosa in 2010 and then traveled to Happy Valley in 2011. Saban also traveled to Duke in 2010 to complete a previous home-and-home agreement.

Alabama has normally scheduled Power Five out-of-conference games at neutral sites.

The Tuscaloosa News said athletic director Greg Byrne would not confirm negotiations are taking place. He did acknowledge his department is pursuing future two-game deals that would have Alabama play a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium and also play on the opposing school's campus.

"I'll say that we are exploring some home-and-homes," Byrne told the News.

Saban expressed interest back in September about scheduling a home-and-home series.

"We played Penn State home and home when I was here and it was a good game here, it was a good game there, great crowd and all that. It's better for our fans if we play at home, I get that."