Alabama Crimson Tide exploring games vs. Notre Dame, Texas

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 25, 2018 at 4:57 PM
Notre Dame and Texas could soon be added to Alabama's football schedule.

The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News is reporting the school is negotiating home-and-home football games with the Fighting Irish and the Longhorns.

Since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007, Alabama has scheduled just one home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide played Penn State at Tuscaloosa in 2010 and then traveled to Happy Valley in 2011. Saban also traveled to Duke in 2010 to complete a previous home-and-home agreement.

Alabama has normally scheduled Power Five out-of-conference games at neutral sites.

The Tuscaloosa News said athletic director Greg Byrne would not confirm negotiations are taking place. He did acknowledge his department is pursuing future two-game deals that would have Alabama play a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium and also play on the opposing school's campus.

"I'll say that we are exploring some home-and-homes," Byrne told the News.

Saban expressed interest back in September about scheduling a home-and-home series.

"We played Penn State home and home when I was here and it was a good game here, it was a good game there, great crowd and all that. It's better for our fans if we play at home, I get that."

