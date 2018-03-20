Alabama Crimson Tide OT Matt Womack suffers broken foot

Alabama suffered a key injury prior to taking the field for the start of spring practice on Tuesday.

Matt Womack, the starting right tackle for last season's national champions, will miss all of spring practice due to a broken bone in his right foot, BamaOnline.com reported.

The 6-foot-7, 324-pound Womack is expected to undergo surgery Wednesday. He was injured during workouts leading up to spring practice, according to the report.

Womack started all 14 games last season during Alabama's run to a fifth national title in nine seasons. He is expected to be ready for practice in August.

In the absence of Womack, sophomore Jedrick Wills is expected to work with the starting unit on the offensive line.