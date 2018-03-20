Home / Sports News / College Football

Alabama Crimson Tide OT Matt Womack suffers broken foot

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 20, 2018 at 7:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Alabama suffered a key injury prior to taking the field for the start of spring practice on Tuesday.

Matt Womack, the starting right tackle for last season's national champions, will miss all of spring practice due to a broken bone in his right foot, BamaOnline.com reported.

The 6-foot-7, 324-pound Womack is expected to undergo surgery Wednesday. He was injured during workouts leading up to spring practice, according to the report.

Womack started all 14 games last season during Alabama's run to a fifth national title in nine seasons. He is expected to be ready for practice in August.

In the absence of Womack, sophomore Jedrick Wills is expected to work with the starting unit on the offensive line.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off perplexing alley-oop dunk Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off perplexing alley-oop dunk
Thon Maker stuffs J.R. Smith after series of dribble moves Thon Maker stuffs J.R. Smith after series of dribble moves
Floyd Mayweather says he is going to apply for MMA license Floyd Mayweather says he is going to apply for MMA license
Denver Broncos trade QB Trevor Siemian to Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos trade QB Trevor Siemian to Minnesota Vikings
NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB
Photos