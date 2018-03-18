Alabama, UCF continue to trade 'national champion' jabs on social media

Three months after Alabama defeated Georgia in the College Football Championship game and Central Florida capped a 13-0 season with a 34-27 victory over Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the two schools are still taking shots at each other.

The latest salvo came Sunday after the Alabama women's basketball team defeated UCF 80-61 in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted: "Great win today over UCF for @AlabamaWBB! We're not ready to make it more than it was and schedule a Disney Parade ... but we'll definitely take it."

Byrne was referring to the Golden Knights declaring themselves "national champions" and scheduled a parade at Disney World and unveiled a championship banner.

UCF athletic director Danny White was quick to respond to Byrne's tweet.

"Our policy has been to schedule Disney parades when we win New Year's Day bowl games," White tweeted. "We've won 2 in the last 5 years. The most recent in 2017 when we were the only undefeated team in America, & National Champions.

"If y'all wanna have a parade for WNIT wins, more power to ya!"

Even the upstart UMBC Retrievers got drawn into the controversy after their historic upset of the NCAA Tournament's top seed, Virginia.

Not missing a chance to keep their No. 1 claim alive, UCF tweeted to the Retrievers: "Amazing what happens when an under 'dog' gets a fair shot at an expanded playoff. Congrats on history, @UMBCAthletics."

Amazing what happens when an under “dog” gets a fair shot in an expanded playoff 😏



UMBC responded by tweeting: "Coming from the National Champions, this means a lot."