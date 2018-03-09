Alabama's Jalen Hurts pays up for Charles Barkley bet

March 9 (UPI) -- Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts paid up in his Iron Bowl bet with Charles Barkley, but still managed to get in a troll.

The Alabama football program tweeted out a video of Hurts on Thursday. Hurts challenged the basketball Hall of Famer to the bet in 2017. The bet regarded the Crimson Tide's Nov. 25 matchup against Auburn at Jordan-Hare stadium in Auburn, Ala.

If Auburn won the game, Hurts had to wear a Tigers jersey on campus. If Alabama won, Barkley would have to wear Crimson Tide threads on TV.

Auburn -- Barkley's former school -- won the game 26-20, but the Tide went on to win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

"What's up Charles? Obviously I'm a man of my word," Hurts said in the video. "First off, I just want to congratulate Auburn and the Auburn family on a successful season this year, but I think it's time to get to class. I'm running kinda late for English."

Hurts, who wore a No. 26 Tigers jersey, bent down and picked up an Alabama bag. The bag contained the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.

"Roll Tide," Hurts said as he walked away from the camera and Sweet Home Alabama played in the background.

"Well done, Jalen," Barkley said on the NBA on TNT after seeing the clip. "Well done. That was really good. You know what? That was really cool of him. I got nothing but love for that young kid. That was really cool of him to do."

"Well done, Jalen. Well done." 😂@AlabamaFTBL's Jalen Hurts made good on his Iron Bowl bet with Sir Charles. pic.twitter.com/rDE60IVh3I — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2018

The next Iron Bowl is set for Saturday, Nov. 24 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.