Former Notre Dame receiver arrested for fourth time in 18 months

Dismissed Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Stepherson was arrested for a fourth time in less than 18 months on multiple charges, according to a WNDU.com report in South Bend, Ind.

The arrest occurred Friday night on charges of marijuana possession, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About a month earlier, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and then suspended by the football program. That came a day after he was charged with marijuana possession after a traffic stop, driving without a valid license and speeding.

At that point, he was already on probation for marijuana possession in 2016.

Stepherson, a sophomore, was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for unrelated reasons to his 2016 arrest and suspended again in December.

At that time, he was leading the Fighting Irish with five touchdown receptions and yards per catch (18.9). He finished the season with 19 catches for 359 yards.

Stepherson was one of four Fighting Irish players dismissed from the program in December along with running backs Deon McIntosh and C.J. Holmes as well as defensive tackle Brandon Tiassum.

Stepherson and Holmes were suspended from playing in the Fighting Irish's 21-17 win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl. McIntosh was sent home from the bowl for a violation of team rules.