Notre Dame suspends Deon McIntosh for Citrus Bowl

Notre Dame running back Deon McIntosh became the fourth Fighting Irish player to be suspended for Monday's Citrus Bowl game against LSU.

Notre Dame officials confirmed the suspension of McIntosh for an unspecified violation of team rules.

McIntosh is third on the team in rushing with 368 yards and is the second running back to be suspended for the bowl game.

A week ago, Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Stepherson and running back C.J. Holmes were suspended, and it was later reported that they were suspended because of arrests for shoplifting.

The next day, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly announced that tight end Alize Mack was suspended for the postseason. The reason for Mack's suspension was called an "internal team matter."

The suspension of Mack and Stepherson and an injury that will keep Chase Claypool out of the game means Notre Dame will be without three of its top four pass receivers against LSU.

Claypool is second on the team with 29 catches, while Stepherson and Mack are tied for third with 19 apiece.