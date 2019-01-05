Huntington Prep's Jimma Gatwech provides high school dunk of season

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Huntington Prep junior guard Jimma Gatwech provided one of the best dunks of the high school basketball season in a win over Blue Ridge School.

Gatwech's slam came in the second quarter of the Irish's 66-61 win against the Barons on Friday in Floyd County, Va. Gatwech stole the ball from Blue Ridge and broke out in the open court. He sprinted coast-to-coast before reaching the paint.

Gatwech put the ball on the floor with his right hand before picking it up with both hands. He then jumped and threw the ball behind his back before putting it back in his right hand for a powerful finish.

This is far from the first time Gatwech has taken flight for a complicated dunk. He also went aerial in December while playing against Our Savior New American for one of his many high-flying highlights this season.

Huntington Prep (WV) junior guard Jimma Gatwech ROSE UP and also got a bit fancy. Why not, right? This dunk would make Huntington Prep alum very proud!

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 21 points for the Irish. Quinn Slazinsk scored 16 points in the win. Gatwech has gotten offers from LSU and Western Kentucky, according to 247 Sports. He also has Kansas, Kentucky and Tennessee Tech on his list.