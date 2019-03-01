Jordan Poole had just six points, but did complete a nasty slam dunk in the second half of the Michigan Wolverines' win against Nebraska on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Network.

March 1 (UPI) -- Michigan's Jordan Poole went airborne for a vicious one-handed slam during the Wolverines' thrashing of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Poole's pummel came in the second half of the 82-53 win Thursday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines led 51-32 when junior guard Zavier Simpson spotted Poole running in transition. Simpson fired a pass ahead for Poole, who caught the ball near the 3-point arc. Poole stormed into the paint as Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson gave chase.

But the 6-foot-6 Cornhuskers defender was no match for Poole's hops. Poole and Thorbjarnarson jumped at the same time, but Poole went up strong with his right hand before throwing the ball through the rim with authority. Poole also was fouled on the play before he hit the floor. He made the ensuring free throw to complete the 3-point play.

Poole scored six points and had five assists; Jon Teske scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds in the win. Nana Akenten led Nebraska with 11 points.

The No. 9 Wolverines face Maryland at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.