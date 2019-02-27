Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Duke with Zion Williamson out

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils suffered an upset loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- No. 20 Virginia Tech toppled No. 3 Duke 77-72 on Tuesday night while Blue Devils star freshman Zion Williamson missed his second consecutive game with a sprained knee.

Hokies senior guard Ty Outlaw hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with under two minutes left in the game to push Virginia Tech (22-6, 11-5 ACC) to the upset victory.

Virginia Tech junior forward Kelly Blackshear Jr. finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes, and senior guard Ahmed Hill had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. Outlaw had 11 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Duke, who had Williamson watching from the sideline, shot an efficient 50 percent from the field, but couldn't overcome 12 turnovers. The Hokies had a 12-6 advantage in turnover margin.

RJ Barrett led the Blue Devils with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, and added five assists and four rebounds.

Cam Reddish had 17 points, six rebounds and one assist. Marques Bolden dropped 14 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

Freshman guard Tre Jones finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

It was Duke's (24-4, 12-3 ACC) second loss in three games, with Williamson missing all three. The star forward sprained his right knee after tearing through his shoe in the first minute of the Blue Devils' defeat to North Carolina last week.

Duke returns home for a matchup against Miami (12-15, 4-11 ACC) on Saturday. Virginia Tech plays No. 18 Florida State (22-6, 10-5 ACC) on Tuesday night.