Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An MRI confirmed that Kentucky basketball star Reid Travis has a sprained knee and will miss at least two weeks.

No other damage was detected in the knee from the scan, which was conducted Wednesday in Lexington. A doctor told UPI on Wednesday that if Travis had suffered a torn meniscus, he likely would have been out for the remainder of the season, including the NCAA tournament.

Travis went down with the right knee ailment in the second half of Kentucky's win against Missouri on Tuesday in Columbia, Miss.

"I just feel so good that it was more of a sprain than anything else because you just get worried about that stuff when you see someone go down," Wildcats coach John Calipari said in a news release.

"We are going to be very conservative with this, so he may be out a couple weeks. We hope he will be ready for around the conference tournament or maybe even a little bit before, but I'm happy for Reid that we're going to get him back."

Travis sustained the injury when a teammate inadvertently landed on his knee, forcing it to collapse from the outside. He stayed in the game for two possessions before going to the locker room.

The graduate transfer is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for Kentucky.

Kentucky sophomore Nick Richards and freshman E.J. Montgomery are expected to see increased time in Travis' absence. P.J. Washington also will see the ball more.

"You don't have to be Reid," Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne said. "You just have to know that your contribution to this team starts and ends with defending and rebounding. If you do those two things, you're going to help us. And if you can do those two things for extended minutes, you're really going to help us."

The No. 4 Wildcats host Auburn at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.