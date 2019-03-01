Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis breaks Steph Curry's college trey record

March 1 (UPI) -- Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis broke Stephen Curry's record for most 3-pointers in a season for a freshman during a win against IUPUI.

Davis hit the historic trey at the start of the second half during the 87-85 victory on Thursday at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Davis sank his 123rd 3-pointer of the season about 3 minutes into the second stanza.

The freshman guard scored 20 points and had six assists, while hitting 4-of-12 shots from downtown in the win.

"I'm happy for the win, but I'm also happy for Antoine to get the record," Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis told reporters. "I was nervous for him the last two weeks ... but I could tell he was waiting for it."

Mike Davis is Davis' father.

Davis said he couldn't help but smile after sinking the 3-pointer as the crowd celebrated. He later assisted the go-ahead 3-pointer, leading the Titans to the narrow victory.

"I was really nervous, I was just trying to get it out of the way so I could just play," Davis said.

Davis is averaging 26 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game this season for the Titans. Curry set the 3-pointer record during the 2006-2007 season while playing for Davidson. The Golden State Warriors star went on to set the all-time single-season record during his sophomore campaign, making 162 treys that season.