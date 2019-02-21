Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim coached his team to a victory against Louisville before striking and killing a man with his vehicle late Wednesday near downtown Syracuse, N.Y. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hit and killed a pedestrian with his car while on a highway after the Orange's game against Louisville in New York.

Onondaga County district attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told WSYR that the man was outside of his car on Interstate 690 following another unrelated accident which occurred due to bad weather. Syracuse police told Syracuse.com and USA Today that Boeheim's vehicle hit the man late Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene at 11:22 p.m.

The 74-year-old had just coached Syracuse to a 69-49 win against Louisville at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Jorge Jimenez, 51, has been identified as the victim of the collision. He was transported to Upstate University Hospital before being pronounced dead. Police said Jimenez was a passenger in a car that lost control on the highway before hitting a guardrail. He was walking near the vehicle when he was hit by Boeheim's car.

Police said that both drivers tested negative during field sobriety and alco-sensor tests. Fitzpatrick said Boeheim was driving at an appropriate speed and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Boeheim has been the head coach at Syracuse since 1976. He ranks No. 2 all-time in career victories for a men's basketball head coach, trailing only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.