Duke Blue Devils' Zion Williamson day-to-day with Grade 1 knee sprain

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils star forward Zion Williamson received encouraging news after undergoing an MRI Thursday.

The school announced Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain and listed him as day-to-day.

Williamson sustained the injury on the first possession of Duke's loss against North Carolina on Wednesday night.

The freshman broke through his shoe while pivoting and immediately fell to the court. He exited the game and didn't return.

Williamson is second in the ACC in points per game (21.6), third in rebounds (8.8) and leads the league in field-goal percentage (.683) and steals (2.2).

Williamson is considered the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, leading some to suggest his collegiate career should end to protect his professional value.

NEWS: Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain. He is progressing as expected, and his status is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/H8YUZGnOyc — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins told reporters Thursday that Williamson needs to shift his focus to the NBA after the forward's latest injury scare.

"College does nothing for you at this point," Cousins said. "You've already proven your talent. Get ready for the next level because it's happening."

No. 1 Duke travels to Syracuse on Saturday night. Williamson's status for the team's contest against the Orange remains unknown.