Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a game-high 42 points against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid finished off a silky smooth drive to the rim with a nasty slam dunk during the Philadelphia 76ers' win against the Phoenix Suns.

"The Process" completed the complicated combination in the closing seconds in the first quarter of the Sixers' 132-127 triumph on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Sixers guard Zhaire Smith passed to Embiid at the top of the 3-point arc at the start of the play. Embiid drew Devin Booker on defense before blowing by the Suns guard. He took a dribble just in front of the paint before hitting Suns swingman Richaun Holmes with a shake-and-bake hesitation move.

Embiid then finished with a strong, right-handed slam over the Suns' 6-foot-10 forward/center. The flush gave the Sixers a 44-30 advantage with 18 seconds remaining in the frame.

"The Process" had a game-high 42 points and 18 rebounds in the win. Booker led the Suns with 37 points and eight assists.

Philadelphia hosts the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.