Giannis Antetokounmpo smashes home poster dunk on Pistons

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo pummeled the Detroit Pistons with a soaring dunk during a Milwaukee Bucks lopsided victory.

Antetokounmpo's aerial act came in the final minute of the first quarter of Milwaukee's 121-98 victory on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks led 33-27 with 59 seconds remaining in the opening frame when Antetokounmpo stared down Pistons center Andre Drummond beyond the 3-point line.

Drummond attempted to square up Antetokounmpo, but he was no match for his athleticism. Antetokounmpo sprinted to his left, leaving Drummond behind. He curled around a screen before picking up his dribble in the paint.

Antetokounmpo then planted is left foot and soared through the air. Jon Leuer attempted to defend the Antetokounmpo by sprinting under the rim and also taking flight, but "The Greek Freak" brought forward his right arm with authority, hacking it down on top of the 6-foot-10 forward.

Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and had eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in the win. Brook Lopez led Milwaukee with 25 points. Blake Griffin scored a game-high 29 points for Detroit, while Drummond netted 15 points in the loss.

"That dunk [ranked] low," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I've had better dunks."

The Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee. The Pistons face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. Wednesday at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.3 points and career-highs in rebounds (12.6) and assists (6.1) per game this season.