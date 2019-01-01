Pacers' Myles Turner breaks nose vs. Hawks

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers lost center Myles Turner to a broken nose during a 116-108 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Turner went down with the injury at 4:52 in the third quarter. He was rotating to stop a John Collins dunk during the play on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Turner blocked the attempt but was hit by Collins while attempting to get the loose ball.

Pacers coach Nat McMillan said he hoped that Turner didn't suffer a concussion during the play.

"If there is a concussion, then it's something a little different," McMillan told reporters. "But it is broken."

Turner did not return to the game.

"It's just a little sore right now," Turner told Fox Sports in a postgame interview. "I'm going to get it checked out more tomorrow. I'm not overly concerned about it. I think it's just a casualty of war. Just gotta keep going."

Turnern had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the win. Victor Oladipo scored 22 points and had seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Pacers.

Collins and Kevin Huerter each led the Hawks with 22 points apiece. Collins also record a game-high 16 rebounds in the loss.

Turner, 22, is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. The 6-foot-11 center also leads the league with 2.9 blocks per game in 2018.

The Pacers battle the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. on Friday at the United Center in Chicago.