What to watch: 10 shows premiering in March

Pedro Pascal arrives for the premiere of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" in 2019. Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" will premiere on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- March is here with the promise of spring and some heavy-hitting TV shows both in reality and scripted drama. There are so many premieres, we could have easily done a much longer list, but here are 10 of the biggest, most anticipated shows. Fans of reality will happy to hear there's a new Bravo show featuring Kandi Burruss, who must have a contract that stipulates she appears in the most shows of any housewife. A debut series on Amazon Prime, starring Riley Keough, puts her musical genes to good use. Advertisement

This month also marks the movie industry's biggest awards show -- the 95th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. This will be the first since the infamous slap, so we'll see if Kimmel mentions that. The comedian previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018.

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 -- Disney+

You'll be seeing plenty of Pedro Pascal as he does double duty starring in the HBO series The Last of Us and as the title character in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars saga that takes place five years after the events of The Return of the Jedi. If you're not part of that universe, this is the main story: A bounty hunter, Din Djarin, travels with the infant Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) to return him to his kind and protect him from evil. Djarin must then travel to Mandalore with Grogu to make amends for his past transgressions. The first live-action Star Wars series for Disney+ was created by Jon Favreau, who has also written almost every episode. The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ starting on Wednesday.

'Daisy Jones and the Six' -- Prime Video

Though there are enough telling details that you may presume this is a thinly veiled version of the Fleetwood Mac story, the new Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six is based on the bestselling 2019 book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. In inspired casting, Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough plays Jones, the frontwoman of a '70s rock band that looks suspiciously like, well, Fleetwood Mac. The series begins as the group is being interviewed for a documentary 20 years after their flameout at a concert at the peak of their success. Sam Claflin, Camilla Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, and Josh Whitehouse join Keough for the series, which debuts on Prime Video on Friday.

'SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B' -- Bravo

Cue the wigs, the weaves, and the drama. When '90s girl groups SWV and Xscape get together to do a special one-time reunion performance, things are predictably messy and all of it documented on SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B. Despite a successful appearance on Verzuz during its pandemic heyday, the groups have a checkered history both in their respective groups and with each other. Kandi Burruss, who also stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a Bravo rainmaker with multiple shows and spinoff businesses. Her bandmate, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, has experienced her share of well-documented drama with her husband, rapper T.I. While SWV's group dynamic has been a little less rocky, navigating their family relationships is a challenge. Can these two disparate groups make it to showtime? You'll have six episodes to find out. SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres on Bravo on March 5.

'The Voice' Season 23 -- NBC, Peacock

The singing competition stalwart returns to NBC for its 23rd season, which will be the last for judge Blake Shelton. But it's been a good 12 years, especially after he shockingly married his fellow judge, rocker Gwen Stefani. Chicago-born hip hop star Chance the Rapper and Irish-born artist Niall Horan join the season as first-time judges, while Kelly Clarkson makes her return to the show. Given their respective musical sensibilities, it should be an interesting run as Shelton ends his tenure as a two-time winner. The Voice Season 23 has its two-day premiere on NBC on Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. EST. The episode will air on Peacock the next day.

'The Academy Awards' -- ABC

You may remember the 2022 Oscars -- a little incident took place involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Don't expect the same this year as Smith has been banned for a decade from the ceremony and we're not expecting Rock to show up. But with host Jimmy Kimmel, you can likely expect some fun to be poked at the slap heard 'round the world. The most anticipated moments -- whether Angela Bassett can use the momentum she's picked up in previous awards shows to win Best Supporting Actress and her first Oscar, and what almost-certain Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh will wear and say if she does become the first Asian actress to take home the trophy. The Oscars airs on March 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 -- Apple TV+

This will be the third and last season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV + show, which creators Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence say was the plan from the outset. For those just catching on, Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as an amiable American college football coach who goes to the U.K. to coach a failing soccer club, AFC Richmond. Despite his inexperience, the team succeeds. Lasso first appeared in a series of NBC promos for Premier League in 2013. After a warm response, Scrubs creator Lawrence was asked to come up with an entire TV show. Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

'Swarm' -- Prime Video

Donald Glover and co-creator Janine Nabers collaborated on this limited series starring Dominque Fishback as Dre, an obsessed fan of a Beyoncè-like superstar. The references aren't particularly subtle -- the artist, Ni'Jah, is shown in a Renaissance-like promo complete with a horse and bees buzzing menacingly throughout. Beyoncé protégé Chloe Bailey plays Dre's sister, Marissa. But in what looks like a star turn for Fishback, loving an artist a little too much can turn violent. Damson Idris (Snowfall) Paris Jackson (Sex Appeal), Rory Culkin (Scream 4), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Byron Bowers (Irma Vep), Rickey Thompson (Foursome) appear in the series and Malia Obama was in the writer's room. Swarm streams all seven episodes on Prime Video on March 17.

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 -- Showtime

If you combine Lord of the Flies with the Andes soccer team crash, you'll get the plot line of the hit TV series Yellowjackets. After several members of a high school soccer team survive a plane crash and almost two years in the Canadian wilderness they return to live somewhat normal lives. Then 25 years later, someone starts sending the former teammates postcards about what happened in the woods. In Season 2, the series continues its dual timelines as we find out more of what happened as winter descends on the survivors and how that continues to manifest in their present-day lives. Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Julianne Moore star. Yellowjackets returns to Showtime on March 26 at 9 p.m. EST, airing successive episodes each Sunday.

'Succession' Season 4 -- HBO

Succession is the latest of HBO's run of shows that dominate the cultural zeitgeist. This fourth season is the last which means the two-time Emmy-winning drama closes the final chapter on the Roy family. But maybe not entirely as the series creator and showrunner, Jesse Armstrong, says he could see continuing Succession in an alternate universe with some of its characters. What that may mean for Logan Roy, his son Kendall and Waystar Royco -- we'll first have to see how this season plays out. Succession returns to HBO on March 26 for its 10 final episodes.

'Great Expectations' -- Hulu

This may be the first time in the century-plus years that Charles Dickens' timeless novel -- which has been adapted for stage, screen and television -- boasts such a diverse cast. Fionn Whitehead is Pip, the young British lad at the center of this classic coming-of-age story, and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is the eerie Mrs. Havisham. Mauritanian/Thai actress Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist) plays Estella, British-Asian actor Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split) is Wemmick and British rapper/actor Ashley "Bashy" Thomas, of Top Boy fame, is portraying Jaggers. This version of Great Expectations, a BBC and FX collaboration, was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The first two episodes will be available to stream on Hulu starting on March 26.

