Jessica Chastain, Jean Smart, Sam Elliott score SAG Awards

1/5

Jessica Chastain attends the premiere of Showtime's biographical TV series "George & Tammy" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles in 2022. She won a SAG Award for the performance on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The stunt teams for Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things were among the winners at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The stars of Abbott Elementary won for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Jean Smart scored the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks and Jeremy Allen White earned the honor for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear. Advertisement When Jeremy Allen White speaks, we can't help but listen #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/J1Id3jfTJx— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

Jessica Chastain also won the statuette for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for George & Tammy and Sam Elliott was named Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for 1883.

Advertisement

"What can I say in 45 seconds, after just receiving the most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career from a group of my peers?" Elliott said.

"Many of whom I don't even know, or know only from afar as a fan who respects their work. Not time to say enough," he added. "But I can say thank you, and I can tell you that I'm honored and grateful to be in your company, whether in this audience or at home. After seeing the work of my fellow nominees, I'm not sure I should be standing up here, but I'm sure I'll get over that."

Everything co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan won for Best Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Movie.

Quan became the first Asian male film SAG Award winner.

"This moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change," he said.

"When I stepped away from acting it was because there were so few opportunities," he went on. "The landscape looks so different now than before. So thank you so much to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes."

Advertisement

Films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once went into the ceremony with five nominations each, including for Best Ensemble in a Movie.

Netflix drama Ozark followed with four nominations.

Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez opened the ceremony with a parody of Banshees, showing Martin telling Short he no longer wanted to be friends and would cut off his own fingers if he didn't go away.

"So, no more banjo?" Gomez asked, to which Martin replied by putting down his favorite musical instrument.

"Yes!" Gomez exclaimed.

Experience the complete opening of the 29th Annual SAG Awards in all its FECKIN' glory...@selenagomez, @SteveMartinToGo, and #MartinShort pic.twitter.com/xUNzMucTcW— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

Andrew Garfield presented the SAG Life Achievement Award to actress Sally Field.

The gala is streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel, as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

Presenters throughout the evening included Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Jenny Slate, Orlando Bloom, James Marsden, Mark Wahlberg, Jovan Adepo, Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt, Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Jessie Buckley, Diego Calva, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Farrell, Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Antonia Gentry, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Gabriel LaBelle, Eugene Levy, Li Jun Li, Rooney Mara, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Ashley Park, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Ke Huy Quan, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam Scott, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.